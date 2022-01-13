Ascendis Pharma's Growth Hormone Deficiency Med Scores European Approval
The European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization to Ascendis Pharma A/S's (NASDAQ: ASND) Lonapegsomatropin (developed under the name TransCon hGH).
- The approval for TransCon covers a once-weekly subcutaneous injection for children and adolescents ages 3 to 18 years with growth failure due to growth hormone deficiency (GHD).
- TransCon hGH is a prodrug of somatropin that provides sustained release of unmodified somatropin (hGH) at predictable therapeutic levels in the body.
- The EC approval is based on clinical results from the Company's Phase 3 heiGHt, fliGHt, and enliGHten Trials, which collectively treated more than 300 pediatric patients.
- In August 2021, the FDA approved TransCon hGH to treat pediatric patients one year and older who weigh at least 11.5 kg.
- Price Action: ASND shares are up 0.80% at $122.83 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
