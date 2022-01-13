QQQ
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. JV CoSara Receives Clearance From Indian Regulators For High-Risk HPV Multiplex Test

by Hal Lindon
January 13, 2022 9:31 AM | 22 seconds read

Co-Diagnostics, Inc.CODX (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that CoSara Diagnostics Pvt Ltd ("CoSara," or the "JV"), its joint venture for manufacturing and sales in India, has received clearance by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization ("CDSCO") in India to manufacture and sell its SARAGENE™ Human Papillomavirus High-Risk (HPV-HR) Real-Time PCR test as an in vitro diagnostic ("IVD").

Posted In: BiotechGeneral
