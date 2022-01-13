 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Salarius Plans To Enter $15B Protein Degradation Space With DeuteRx Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 8:40am   Comments
Share:
Salarius Plans To Enter $15B Protein Degradation Space With DeuteRx Deal

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) has agreed to acquire an oral, small molecule targeted protein degradation portfolio against cancer from DeuteRx LLC

  • The acquisition includes a lead drug candidate that Salarius has renamed SP-3164 (formerly DRX-164).
  • "This strategic acquisition is a transformative event for Salarius that significantly expands our development pipeline while building upon the momentum of our lead clinical-stage candidate, seclidemstat," stated David Arthur, CEO of Salarius. 
  • SP-3164 is a next-generation cereblon-binding molecular glue. Molecular glues are small molecules that commandeer the body's normal protein-degradation processes and induce selective elimination of cancer-causing proteins. 
  • Salarius plans to begin the first clinical trial in 2023.
  • As part of the agreement, Salarius and DeuteRx will collaborate to complete SP-3164 development activities and collaborate on the R&D of future products.
  • Under the agreement terms, DeuteRx will receive an upfront payment consisting of $1.5 million in cash and 1 million shares of restricted stock. 
  • SP-3164, DeuteRx is also entitled to receive up to $188 in milestone payments.
  • Additionally, DeuteRx is eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $84 million for each of two future products.
  • Price Action: SLRX shares traded 1.52% higher at $0.50 premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SLRX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adagio's Antibody Effective Against Omicron, Sarepta Terminates Gene Therapy Deal, AstraZeneca Inks Oncology Pact
Epigenetics, Psychedelics and Stem Cell Therapy are Topics of the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference Launching This Thursday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com