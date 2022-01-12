 Skip to main content

Single Dose Of Mesoblast's Cell Therapy Shows Durable Reduction In Back Pain
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 6:49am   Comments
Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) announced 36-month follow-up results from the 400-subject Phase 3 trial of its allogeneic cell therapy rexlemestrocel-L in patients with chronic low back pain (CLBP) associated with degenerative disc disease (DDD). 

  • The data showed a durable reduction in back pain lasting at least three years from a single intra-discal injection of rexlemestrocel-L+hyaluronic acid (HA) carrier.
  • Related: FDA's Office Agrees On 12-Month Reduction In Pain As Primary Endpoint For Mesoblast's Back Pain Study.
  • Durable reduction in pain was most significant in the pre-specified population with CLBP of shorter duration than the study median of 68 months (n=194).
  • Pain reduction through 36 months was also seen in the subset of patients using opioids at baseline (n=168). The rexlemestrocel-L+HA group had a substantially greater reduction at all time points than saline controls.
  • Among patients on opioids at baseline, despite instructions to maintain existing therapies throughout the trial, at 36 months, 28% who received rexlemestrocel-L + HA were not taking an opioid compared with 8% of saline-treated controls.
  • Price Action: MESO shares traded 2.58% higher at $4.77 premarket on Wednesday.

