Why Are Bone Biologics Shares Surging On Monday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 10:38am   Comments
Newly listed Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) shares are surging after the Company announced to present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference.

  • Bone Biologics is focused on regenerative medicine for bone. 
  • The Company is working on the Nell-1 protein, a bone graft substitute product on bone regeneration in spinal fusion, and has rights to trauma and osteoporosis applications.
  • Recombinant NELL-1 is purified and mixed with 510-K-cleared Demineralized Bone Matrix putty in the operating room.
  • As per the latest presentation, in preclinical studies, spine fusion effectiveness was demonstrated across 3 animal species.
  • Preclinical studies have shown increases in spine fusion by 37.5% compared to the control.
  •  The pivotal sheep study evaluated the effect of rhNELL-1 combined with DBX on lumbar interbody arthrodesis in an adult ovine model to support initiation of a pilot clinical study in Australia and IDE approval from the FDA.
  • According to the Company presentation on the Website, the FDA has accepted pilot study data in Australia to enable US pivotal study.
  • The Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approved the First in Man study in Australia with 30 subjects.
  • Price Action: BBLG shares are up 85.70% at $6.35 during the market session on the last check Monday.

