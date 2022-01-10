Biotech Pluristem, Israel-Based Tnuva Collaborate On Cultured Food Platform
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTI) and Tnuva Group have collaborated to develop, manufacture and commercialize cultured cell-based products for the food industry.
- Tnuva Group is the largest food producer in Israel and the Israeli player in the field of alternative dairy and protein products.
- The collaboration started with the incorporation of a new company (NewCo) that will receive exclusive, global, royalty-bearing licensing rights to use Pluristem's proprietary technology in the field of cultured meat.
- Tnuva Group will invest $7.5 million in NewCo, according to a pre-money valuation of $40 million, with the option to invest up to an additional $7.5 million over a period of 12 months.
- Pluristem will support the establishment, research, and development activities of NewCo.
- Tnuva will provide the R&D platform to develop consumer products and receive preferred marketing rights of any developed NewCo products in Israel.
- NewCo intends to present its technology Proof of Concept in 2022 to launch its first raw cultured meat product in 2023.
- As part of the collaboration, the Parties may expand the partnership to include cultured dairy and cultured fish products by establishing separate, new ventures.
- Price Action: PSTI shares are up 21.80% at $1.79 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General