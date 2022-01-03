Allarity, Oncoheroes Ink Agreements For Pediatric Cancer Programs
Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLR) and Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc have entered into licensing agreements for Allarity's dovitinib and stenoparib for further clinical development in pediatric cancers.
- Oncoheroes will take responsibility for pediatric cancer clinical development activities for clinical-stage therapeutics.
- Allarity will support Oncoheroes' pediatric clinical trials by providing clinical-grade drug inventory and facilitating DRP companion diagnostic screening of pediatric patients for each drug.
- Under the licenses, Oncoheroes will receive commercialization rights for pediatric cancers, subject to Allarity's first buy-back option for each program.
- Allarity will receive an undisclosed upfront license fee and regulatory milestones for each program.
- Further financial terms of the licenses were not disclosed.
- If Allarity does not re-acquire the pediatric field rights, it will receive certain clinical/regulatory milestone payments and royalties on sales.
- In December, Allarity submitted an FDA marketing application seeking approval for dovitinib for third-line renal cell carcinoma.
- Price Action: ALLR shares are up 9.21% at $11.33 during the market session on the last check Monday.
