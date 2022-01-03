 Skip to main content

Allarity, Oncoheroes Ink Agreements For Pediatric Cancer Programs
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 12:01pm   Comments
Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLR) and Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc have entered into licensing agreements for Allarity's dovitinib and stenoparib for further clinical development in pediatric cancers.

  • Oncoheroes will take responsibility for pediatric cancer clinical development activities for clinical-stage therapeutics. 
  • Allarity will support Oncoheroes' pediatric clinical trials by providing clinical-grade drug inventory and facilitating DRP companion diagnostic screening of pediatric patients for each drug. 
  • Under the licenses, Oncoheroes will receive commercialization rights for pediatric cancers, subject to Allarity's first buy-back option for each program. 
  • Allarity will receive an undisclosed upfront license fee and regulatory milestones for each program. 
  • Further financial terms of the licenses were not disclosed.
  • If Allarity does not re-acquire the pediatric field rights, it will receive certain clinical/regulatory milestone payments and royalties on sales.
  • In December, Allarity submitted an FDA marketing application seeking approval for dovitinib for third-line renal cell carcinoma. 
  • Price Action: ALLR shares are up 9.21% at $11.33 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

