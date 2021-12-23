Opko Health Posts Data From COVID-19 Trial With Its Kidney Disease Treatment
OPKO Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) has announced preliminary topline results from its Phase 2 trial with Rayaldee to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
- This study builds on increasing medical evidence that vitamin D repletion therapy can mitigate the severity of upper respiratory tract infections and accelerate recovery from COVID-19.
- By Day 7, mean serum 25D levels increased with Rayaldee treatment to 82 ng/mL and remained elevated for the trial duration, with 88% of subjects attaining the targeted level.
- In contrast, mean 25D declined slightly with placebo treatment.
- Rayaldee is approved for treating secondary hyperparathyroidism in non-dialysis chronic kidney disease patients by raising 25D to levels as high as 100 ng/mL.
- A second primary efficacy endpoint was the benefit of raising serum 25D on time to resolution of five COVID-19 symptoms.
- The three symptoms related to respiratory function resolved more quickly when serum 25D was elevated at Days 7 and 14, with the resolution of chest congestion occurring 3.4 days sooner.
- The mean time to resolution for all five symptoms was not significantly different between the treatment groups since symptoms unrelated to respiratory function were unresponsive to treatment.
- Price Action: OPK shares are up 4.01% at $4.80 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
