Gilead's Remdesivir Shows Consistent Efficacy In Patients With Comorbidities With Higher Risk for Severe COVID-19
Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) announced full results from a Phase 3 study of a three-day course of Veklury (remdesivir) non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for disease progression.
- Participants receiving Veklury treatment had an 87% reduction in risk for the composite primary endpoint of COVID-19-related hospitalization or all-cause death by Day 28.
- There was an 81% reduction in the risk for the composite secondary endpoint of COVID-19-related medical visits due to COVID-19 or all-cause death by Day 28 compared to placebo.
- Related: European Commission Expands Use Of Remdesivir In COVID-19 Patients Not On Supplemental Oxygen
- There was no difference observed in nasopharyngeal SARS-CoV-2 viral load up to Day 7 between groups, indicating that upper respiratory viral loads do not reliably predict treatment outcomes in COVID-19.
- No deaths were observed in either arm in the study by Day 28.
- The study includes new subgroup analyses which showed consistent efficacy of Veklury for patients irrespective of their key risk factors for severe COVID-19.
- Participants with comorbidities had a reduced risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization by Day 28 with Veklury treatment.
- The safety profile was similar between Veklury and placebo across the variety of outpatient settings in this trial.
- The most common treatment-emergent adverse events in patients taking Veklury were nausea and headache.
- Price Action: GILD shares closed 0.23% at $72.60 during after-hours trading on Wednesday.
