 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Heat Biologics To Bolster Presence In Biodefense Space With Elusys Acquisition
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
Share:
Heat Biologics To Bolster Presence In Biodefense Space With Elusys Acquisition

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBXwill acquire Elusys Therapeutics, a commercial-stage biodefense company and the manufacturer of Anthim (obiltoxaximab) Injection.

  • The acquisition is expected to close during Q1 of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Specific deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Anthim is approved for use in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the U.K. under the brand name Obiltoxaximab SFL.
  • The strategic acquisition of Elusys is intended to enhance Heat's immunotherapy portfolio and further position Heat to take a lead role in the biodefense space. 
  • Elusys has been awarded over $350 million in research and development contracts and procurement orders from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).
  • No stock or warrants will be issued in connection with the acquisition, and Elusys has no outstanding debt.
  • As of September 30, Heat Biologics held approximately $108.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short investments.
  • Price Action: HTBX shares are trading 0.75% lower at $3.95 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HTBX)

HTBX: Third Quarter Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com