Statera Starts Dosing In Acute COVID-19 Trial

Statera Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STAB) has enrolled and randomized the first patient, with several more in screening for an initial study to evaluate STAT-205 as a potential oral treatment for COVID-19.

STAT-205 is an immune-modulator designed to decrease elevated inflammatory responses associated with cytokine production and modulate the Th1/Th2 helper cells to control immune dysfunction.

The Company expects preliminary trial results in 2022.

The randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled study will enroll 24 patients aged 18 years or older who test positive for acute SARS-CoV-2 and show symptoms of mild infection that are at high risk for disease progression.

The study is designed to assess the pharmacokinetics (PK), early predictive biomarkers, and safety of STAT-205.

In preclinical in vitro studies, STAT-205 demonstrated the potential to inhibit the replication of coronaviruses in human lung cells.

Price Action: STAB shares closed 4.09% lower at $2.20 during after-hours trading on Monday.