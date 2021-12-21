 Skip to main content

Statera Starts Dosing In Acute COVID-19 Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 9:03am   Comments
Statera Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STAB) has enrolled and randomized the first patient, with several more in screening for an initial study to evaluate STAT-205 as a potential oral treatment for COVID-19. 

  • STAT-205 is an immune-modulator designed to decrease elevated inflammatory responses associated with cytokine production and modulate the Th1/Th2 helper cells to control immune dysfunction.
  • The Company expects preliminary trial results in 2022.
  • The randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled study will enroll 24 patients aged 18 years or older who test positive for acute SARS-CoV-2 and show symptoms of mild infection that are at high risk for disease progression. 
  • The study is designed to assess the pharmacokinetics (PK), early predictive biomarkers, and safety of STAT-205.
  • In preclinical in vitro studies, STAT-205 demonstrated the potential to inhibit the replication of coronaviruses in human lung cells.
  • Price Action: STAB shares closed 4.09% lower at $2.20 during after-hours trading on Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

