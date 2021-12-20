Why Are Bluebird Bio Shares Trading Lower Today?
- The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on Bluebird bio Inc's (NASDAQ: BLUE) lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel) gene therapy program for sickle cell disease (SCD) for patients under the age of 18.
- The partial, temporary suspension relates to an ongoing investigation by bluebird bio into an adolescent patient with persistent, non-transfusion-dependent anemia following treatment with lovo-cel, now 18 months post-treatment.
- The patient is clinically well, and there is no evidence of malignancy or clonal predominance.
- Bluebird anticipates receiving written questions from the agency in early 2022.
- Enrollment and dosing for patients 18 and older living with SCD in the HGB-206, HGB-210, and LTF-307 clinical studies and follow-up for treated patients of all ages in all studies continue as planned.
- The Company is evaluating the impact of the partial clinical hold on Q1 of 2023 projected timing for the lovo-cel biologics license application (BLA) submission.
- Lovo-cel gene therapy is designed to add functional copies of a modified form of the β-globin gene into a patient's hematopoietic (blood) stem cells.
- Price Action: BLUE shares are down 20.70% at $8.42 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
