Aptose Shares Fall After Ceasing APTO-253 Program
- Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) will discontinue further clinical development of APTO-253 in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
- The decision follows the prioritization of the Company's other more advanced pipeline candidates, as well as an internal review of APTO-253, including an FDA clinical hold.
- Related: Aptose Shares Fall After HM43239 Data Featured At ASH Annual Meeting, Luxeptinib, APTO-253 Update.
- "We plan to enter the new year 2022 focused exclusively on the swift development of our kinome inhibitors HM43239 and luxeptinib, both of which recently have demonstrated encouraging clinical activity in challenging hematologic malignancies," said William Rice, Chairman, President, and CEO.
- Price Action: APTO shares are down 11.3% at $1.33 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
