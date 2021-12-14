 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aptose Shares Fall After HM43239 Data Featured At ASH Annual Meeting, Luxeptinib, APTO-253 Update
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 7:38am   Comments
Share:
Aptose Shares Fall After HM43239 Data Featured At ASH Annual Meeting, Luxeptinib, APTO-253 Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) presented data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of HM43239 in patients relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who had received at least one prior line of therapy.

  • Data were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual meeting.
  • Among FLT3 mutant patients treated with 80 mg, 3 of 8 (37.5%) achieved a durable composite complete response (CRc).
  • At the 80 mg dose, a composite CRc rate of 25% was observed in both FLT3 mutant and FLT3 wild-type AML.
  • At the 80 mg dose, 4 of 5 (80%) responders advanced to HSCT.
  • Recently, another prior gilteritinib failure patient achieved PR after one cycle at the 120 mg dose.
  • HM43239 showed a favorable safety profile with mild adverse events, no dose-limiting Toxicities up to 160 mg per day, and no drug discontinuations from drug-related toxicity.
  • The dose-escalation cohorts of 200 mg and the dose-expansion cohorts of 120 and 160 mg are currently enrolling.
  • In addition, clinical data for luxeptinib and APTO-253 were presented at ASH. 
  • Aptose expects to begin testing a new formulation of luxeptinib in the ongoing studies in patients with hematologic malignancies in 1H 2022.
  • Additionally, Aptose has started exploring strategic alternatives to develop APTO-253 in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
  • Related Link: Aptose Biosciences Stock Tumbles As Luxeptinib Fails To Impress At EHA2021 Virtual Congress.
  • Price Action: APTO shares are down 27.70% at $1.41 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APTO)

20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eisai-Gilead Tout Positive Phase 2 Data For New Alzheimer's Treatment, Compugen Spikes On Bristol-Myers Investment, Vaxxinity Debuts
Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: acute myeloid leukemiaBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com