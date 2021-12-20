 Skip to main content

FDA Approves Intra-Cellular's Antipsychotic For Bipolar Depression
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 8:59am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) Caplyta for depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder in adults.
  • The approval for Caplyta comes as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate.
  • The drug has shown a favorable profile on weight, cardiometabolic parameters, and extrapyramidal symptoms (movement disturbances). 
  • The Company says it is positioned to launch the drug immediately.
  • The approval is based on two positive Phase 3 studies, which demonstrated statistically significant improvements over placebo for the change from baseline in the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating scale (MADRS) total score at week 6. 
  • Caplyta 42 mg also showed a statistically significant improvement in the key secondary endpoint relating to the clinical global impression of bipolar disorder in each study.
  • Price Action: ITCI shares are up 19.3% at $46.72 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

