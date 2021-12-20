FDA Approves Intra-Cellular's Antipsychotic For Bipolar Depression
- The FDA has approved Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) Caplyta for depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder in adults.
- The approval for Caplyta comes as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate.
- The drug has shown a favorable profile on weight, cardiometabolic parameters, and extrapyramidal symptoms (movement disturbances).
- The Company says it is positioned to launch the drug immediately.
- The approval is based on two positive Phase 3 studies, which demonstrated statistically significant improvements over placebo for the change from baseline in the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating scale (MADRS) total score at week 6.
- Caplyta 42 mg also showed a statistically significant improvement in the key secondary endpoint relating to the clinical global impression of bipolar disorder in each study.
- Price Action: ITCI shares are up 19.3% at $46.72 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
