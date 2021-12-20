 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Expands Use Of Global Blood' Sickle Cell Treatment To Kids Aged 4-12 Years
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 5:26am   Comments
Share:
FDA Expands Use Of Global Blood' Sickle Cell Treatment To Kids Aged 4-12 Years

The FDA has granted accelerated approval to Global Blood Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: GBT) supplemental application seeking approval for Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets for sickle cell disease (SCD) in children ages 4 to less than 12 years.

  • This approval expands the previously approved use of Oxbryta to treat SCD in patients ages 12 years and older in the U.S.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • The FDA also approved GBT's separate marketing application (NDA) for Oxbryta tablets for oral suspension, a new dispersible, once-daily tablet dosage form suitable for patients ages 4 to less than 12 years and older patients who have difficulty swallowing whole tablets. 
  • The company says that Oxbryta is the first and only approved medicine that directly targets sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of the sickling and destruction of red blood cells in SCD.
  • Price Action: GBT shares are closed higher by 10.49% at $30.55 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBT)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Global Blood Raises $300M Via Convertible Debt Offering
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Global Blood Therapeutics Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Sickle Cell DiseaseBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com