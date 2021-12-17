 Skip to main content

Bellerophon Stock Surges After Positive Data From Sarcoidosis-Associated Pulmonary Hypertension Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 9:52am   Comments
Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares are trading higher after topline data from Phase 2 study (PULSE-PHPF-002) evaluating the acute hemodynamic benefit of INOpulse via right heart catheterization for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis (PH-Sarc).

  • Sarcoidosis is characterized by the growth of small collections of inflammatory cells (granulomas) in any part of the body, most commonly the lungs and lymph nodes. 
  • All eight subjects demonstrated decreases in mean pulmonary arterial pressure (mPAP) and pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) across the doses of INOpulse utilized in the study.
  • The dose of iNO45 (45 mcg/kg IBW/hr) resulted in a median drop of 20% in PVR, compared to a median baseline PVR of 329 dyne/cm.
  • The highest dose of iNO125 (125 mcg/kg IBW/hr) demonstrated further improvement in PVR, with a median drop of 29%, achieving statistical significance from baseline and the preceding lower dose of iNO75 (75 mcg/kg IBW/hr). 
  • During the study, 7 out of 8 patients escalated to the highest dose, iNO125.
  • mPAP decreased by a median of 6-10% across the doses of iNO30 to iNO125, compared to a median baseline mPAP of 37.2 mmHg.
  • No treatment-emergent adverse events or serious adverse events occurred.
  • Price Action: BLPH shares are up 44.7% at $3.45 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

