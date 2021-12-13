ALX Oncology's Evorpacept Data Fails To Impress At ASH Presentation
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) presented initial clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1 / 2 trial evaluating evorpacept combined with azacitidine for untreated higher-risk or relapsed or refractory myelodysplastic syndrome.
- The new results were shared at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH).
- Evorpacept combined with azacitidine was well tolerated (N=22) with no dose-limiting toxicities, no treatment-related serious adverse events were observed, and a maximum administered dose of 60 mg/kg Q4W.
- In 6 high-risk response-evaluable patients, three patients achieved an objective response (two complete responses and one marrow CR), and two patients achieved stable disease.
- Two out of 4 transfusion-dependent patients achieved transfusion independence in the study.
- Among five previously untreated high-risk patients with TP53 mutation and complex cytogenetic abnormalities, 3 achieved an OR (2 CR and 1 marrow CR).
- Price Action: ALXO shares are trading 25.6% lower at $23.12 during the market session on the last check Monday.
- Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: ASH21Biotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General