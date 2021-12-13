 Skip to main content

Why Did X4 Pharmaceuticals Shares Crater To 52-Week Low?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) shares are trading lower despite releasing what it described as positive phase 2 data for mavorixafor for WHIM syndrome, a rare congenital immune deficiency.

  • In a poster presentation at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting, treatment with mavorixafor led to increases in neutrophils, lymphocytes, and monocytes and sustained improvements in infections and warts ongoing Phase 2 open-label extension trial.
  • Infection rates also decreased as the mavorixafor dose increased.
  • Top-line data from a 52-week phase 3 trial is expected in Q4 2022.
  • In a separate poster, the Company posted new efficacy and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial of mavorixafor + ibrutinib for Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM).
  • A 100% overall response rate was observed for the combination treatment in frontline and refractory patients.
  • Study enrollment ongoing at the highest dose of mavorixafor; longer-term response data, dose selection, and regulatory updates expected in 2022.
  • Price Action: XFOR shares are down 34.6% at $2.51 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: ASH21Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

