Harpoon Shares Jump After Early Data From BCMA-Targeting Myeloma Candidate At ASH Meet
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) presented a poster with interim data from the ongoing dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 trial for HPN217 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
Data were presented at the American Society for Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.
- HPN217 is clinically active at higher dose levels with clinical benefit, disease control rate (DCR) of 88%, demonstrated in 7 of 8 disease evaluable patients in the 2150 µg/week cohort.
- Two stringent complete responses (SCRs) have been observed, one in each of the higher dose 2150 and 2860 µg/week cohorts.
- Transient and manageable cytokine release syndrome (CRS) reported in 9 of 37 patients (24%) were Grade 1 or 2.
- The introduction of step dose regimens has allowed for the administration of higher target doses, currently at 3240 µg/week.
- HPN217 is generally well tolerated with one dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) reported of Grade 4 AST elevation that resolved, MTD has not been reached.
