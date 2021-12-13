 Skip to main content

Harpoon Shares Jump After Early Data From BCMA-Targeting Myeloma Candidate At ASH Meet
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) presented a poster with interim data from the ongoing dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 trial for HPN217 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Data were presented at the American Society for Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. 

  • HPN217 is clinically active at higher dose levels with clinical benefit, disease control rate (DCR) of 88%, demonstrated in 7 of 8 disease evaluable patients in the 2150 µg/week cohort.
  • Two stringent complete responses (SCRs) have been observed, one in each of the higher dose 2150 and 2860 µg/week cohorts.
  • Transient and manageable cytokine release syndrome (CRS) reported in 9 of 37 patients (24%) were Grade 1 or 2.
  • The introduction of step dose regimens has allowed for the administration of higher target doses, currently at 3240 µg/week.
  • HPN217 is generally well tolerated with one dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) reported of Grade 4 AST elevation that resolved, MTD has not been reached.
  • Related Link: Harpoon's TriTAC Programs Show Reduction in Tumor Size, Stable Disease Across Solid Tumors.
  • Price Action: HARP shares are up 3.26% at $6.01 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.

Posted-In: ASH21 BriefsBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

