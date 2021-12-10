 Skip to main content

iTeos Posts New Preclinical Data For Anti-TIGIT Antibody At ASH 2021
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 7:53am   Comments
ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ITOSposted new preclinical data for its anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, EOS-448, at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition and the TIGIT Therapies Digital Summit 2021.

  • Data at the ASH 2021 demonstrated the efficacy of EOS-448 as a single agent and in combination with an immunomodulatory imide drug (IMiD) in a preclinical model of multiple myeloma. 
  • The Fc-enabled anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody elicited effective control of multiple myeloma disease progression, while an Fc-disabled version was inactive.
  • Furthermore, the Fc-enabled anti-TIGIT antibody demonstrated synergistic activity when combined with an IMiD.
  • Preclinical data shared at TIGIT Therapies Digital Summit highlight evidence for a multifaceted mechanism of action of EOS-448.
  • "We look forward to progressing our clinical development plan in 2022 in both multiple myeloma and solid tumors with several combinations," said Michel Detheux, President & CEO.
  • Related Link: iTeos Therapeutics Stock Surges On $2.1B Development Pact For EOS-448 With GSK.
  • Price Action: ITOS closed 1.38% lower at $34.26 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

