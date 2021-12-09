Frequency Therapeutics' Hearing Loss Candidate Shows Improved Speech Perception In Noise
- Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FREQ) shared the results from its FX-322-113 study of FX-322 in severe sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL).
- The Phase 1b study, FX-322, was associated with a hearing signal, as shown by improvements by four subjects in a sentence-in-noise test.
- In the FX-322-113 study, BKB-SIN test improvements were observed in four subjects, all of whom exceeded the 95% critical difference of 3.1 dB SNR, with two subjects showing a 6 dB response.
- A single placebo patient had a 3.6 dB change.
- In the study, subjects did not show substantial changes in speech perception measures in quiet. The safety profile in the study was favorable, and no treatment-related serious adverse events were reported.
- BKB-SIN is a validated test designed for severe SNHL populations, measuring the change in signal-to-noise ratios required for a subject to correctly repeat words in a sentence.
- Price Action: FREQ shares are up 3.00% at $5.68 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
