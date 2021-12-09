 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Frequency Therapeutics' Hearing Loss Candidate Shows Improved Speech Perception In Noise
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 1:18pm   Comments
Share:
Frequency Therapeutics' Hearing Loss Candidate Shows Improved Speech Perception In Noise
  • Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FREQshared the results from its FX-322-113 study of FX-322 in severe sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL).
  • The Phase 1b study, FX-322, was associated with a hearing signal, as shown by improvements by four subjects in a sentence-in-noise test.
  • In the FX-322-113 study, BKB-SIN test improvements were observed in four subjects, all of whom exceeded the 95% critical difference of 3.1 dB SNR, with two subjects showing a 6 dB response.
  • A single placebo patient had a 3.6 dB change. 
  • In the study, subjects did not show substantial changes in speech perception measures in quiet. The safety profile in the study was favorable, and no treatment-related serious adverse events were reported.
  • BKB-SIN is a validated test designed for severe SNHL populations, measuring the change in signal-to-noise ratios required for a subject to correctly repeat words in a sentence.
  • Related Link: Frequency Therapeutics' New Data Of Hearing Loss Candidate Fails To Impress Investors.
  • Price Action: FREQ shares are up 3.00% at $5.68 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FREQ)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Stitches COVID-19 Drug Partnership, Protara Gets Nod For Starting Bladder Cancer Study, IGM Moves Beyond Oncology
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Hearing lossBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com