 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Greenwich LifeSciences Reveals 5-Year Data for GP2 Immunotherapy In Breast Cancer Settings
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
Share:
Greenwich LifeSciences Reveals 5-Year Data for GP2 Immunotherapy In Breast Cancer Settings

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc (NASDAQ: GLSI) has published new GP2 Phase 2b trial data. The trial enrolled HER2 positive patients, who received a standard course of trastuzumab after surgery, and HER2 low patients, who did not receive trastuzumab after surgery.

  • 22.8% or 33 of the 145 patients reacted to GP2 at baseline with a positive immune response.
  • Of the 33 patients who did have a positive baseline DTH immune response to GP2, eight patients recurred, a recurrence rate of 24.2%, with a median time to recurrence of 99 days (0.27 years).
  • Of the 112 patients who did not have a positive DTH baseline immune response to GP2, 14 patients recurred a recurrence rate of 12.5%, with a median time to recurrence of 438 days (1.2 years).
  • If the patient completed the Primary Immunization Serie, the 5-year disease-free survival rate in the 46 HER2 3+ patients treated with GLSI-100 was 100% versus 89.4% in the 50 placebo patients treated with GM-CSF.
  • GLSI-100 was found to be well tolerated with no SAEs deemed related to study medication and elicited a potent immune response.
  • Injection site reactions were common, occurring in almost 100% of patients treated with either GLSI-100 or GM-CSF alone.
  • Price Action: GLSI shares are down 8.52% at $31.69 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GLSI)

58 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com