Relmada Stock Falls After Equity Raise Of $150M To Fund Depression Candidate
- Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD) priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 8.82 million shares at $17.00 per share, with gross proceeds of approximately $150 million.
- The offer price represents a discount of almost 8% from the last close price of $18.54 on Wednesday.
- Earlier, the company offered to sell $100 million of shares.
- The offering will close by December 13.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 1.32 million shares.
- Relmada will use the proceeds to fund R&D activities for its lead product candidate, REL-1017 (esmethadone), for depression and other potential indications.
- Related Link: Relmada Sees Price Target Bump From Leerink, Truist After Positive Data From MDD Candidate.
- Price Action: RLMD shares are down 2.91% at $18 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Financing Offerings Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas