Relmada Stock Falls After Equity Raise Of $150M To Fund Depression Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 7:23am   Comments
  • Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD) priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 8.82 million shares at $17.00 per share, with gross proceeds of approximately $150 million. 
  • The offer price represents a discount of almost 8% from the last close price of $18.54 on Wednesday.
  • Earlier, the company offered to sell $100 million of shares.
  • The offering will close by December 13.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 1.32 million shares.
  • Relmada will use the proceeds to fund R&D activities for its lead product candidate, REL-1017 (esmethadone), for depression and other potential indications.
  • Related Link: Relmada Sees Price Target Bump From Leerink, Truist After Positive Data From MDD Candidate.
  • Price Action: RLMD shares are down 2.91% at $18 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

