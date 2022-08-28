ñol

Does Weed Affect Sleep? Study Says Heavy Consumers Don't Sleep The Ideal Amount Of Hours

by Nicolás Jose Rodriguez, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 28, 2022 3:29 PM | 2 min read
Does Weed Affect Sleep? Study Says Heavy Consumers Don't Sleep The Ideal Amount Of Hours

This article was originally published in December 2021.

Recent cannabis use is linked to extremes of nightly sleep duration—less than 6 hours or more than 9 hours—reveals a study of a large representative sample of US adults, published online in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine. This pattern was even more pronounced among heavy users, reported neurosciencenews.com 

While popularly consumed for its perceived benefits as a sleeping aid, the impact of cannabis on sleep-wake regulation in clinical studies is inconclusive. The purpose of this study was to determine the relationship between cannabis use and nightly sleep duration in a nationally representative dataset.

The cross-sectional analysis of adults was undertaken using the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data from 2005 to 2018.

Respondents were classified as recent users or non-users if they had used or not used cannabis in the past 30 days, respectively.

Sleep duration was defined as short (less than 6 hours), optimal (6–9 hours), and long (more than 9 hours).

From a sample representing approximately 146 million adults in the U.S., 14.5% reported recent cannabis use. And recent cannabis use was not associated with frequent daytime sleepiness. 

According to the study, recent users were more likely than non-users to report both short sleep and long sleep.

Recent users, thought to be at the extremes of nightly sleep duration, were 34% reported short sleep and 56% were more likely to report long sleep than those who hadn’t used cannabis in the preceding 30 days. Furthermore, they were 31% more inclined to report difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or sleeping too much in the preceding 2 weeks.

Defined as consuming cannabis on 20 or more out of the preceding 30 days, heavy users were 64% more prone to experience short sleep and 76% more likely to experience long sleep compared with non-users.Moderate users, defined as using marijuana fewer than 20 of the past 30 days, were 47% more likely to sleep 9 or more hours a night compared with non-users. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ICYMIRegional Anesthesia & Pain MedicineSleepBiotechCannabisHealth CarePsychologyMarketsGeneral

European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NanoViricidesPartner ContentBiotechNewsGeneral

