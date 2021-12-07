 Skip to main content

Why WHO Did Not Recommend Convalescent Plasma Therapy For COVID-19
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 12:59pm   Comments
The World Health Organization said that it's not recommending the use of convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19 for mild or severe cases. The treatment uses blood from those who have recovered from COVID-19 since they have antibodies from natural infection. Antibodies and plasma are separated from blood cells and introduced into the patient's body.

  • "Despite its initial promise, current evidence shows that it does not improve survival nor reduce the need for mechanical ventilation, and it is costly and time-consuming to administer," WHO noted.
  • Related Link: Does Convalescent Plasma Therapy Help In COVID-19 Recovery? NIH Study Says 'It Does Not'
  • The organization said that there was sufficient uncertainty in patients with severe and critical illnesses to warrant the continuation of randomized controlled trials. 
  • The recommendation was based on findings from 16 trials involving 16,236 patients with non-severe, severe, and critical infections. 
  • WHO also listed several logistical concerns surrounding this line of treatment. 
  • The process of identifying and testing potential donors, collecting, storing, and administering plasma therapy is not entirely practical and causes feasibility issues, according to the agency.
  • Also See: COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Study Shows No Benefit, US NIH Stops Trial.
  • Photo by AhmadArdity via Pixaby

