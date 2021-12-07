Why WHO Did Not Recommend Convalescent Plasma Therapy For COVID-19

The World Health Organization said that it's not recommending the use of convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19 for mild or severe cases. The treatment uses blood from those who have recovered from COVID-19 since they have antibodies from natural infection. Antibodies and plasma are separated from blood cells and introduced into the patient's body.

"Despite its initial promise, current evidence shows that it does not improve survival nor reduce the need for mechanical ventilation, and it is costly and time-consuming to administer," WHO noted.

Related Link: Does Convalescent Plasma Therapy Help In COVID-19 Recovery? NIH Study Says 'It Does Not'

Does Convalescent Plasma Therapy Help In COVID-19 Recovery? NIH Study Says 'It Does Not' The organization said that there was sufficient uncertainty in patients with severe and critical illnesses to warrant the continuation of randomized controlled trials.

The recommendation was based on findings from 16 trials involving 16,236 patients with non-severe, severe, and critical infections.

WHO also listed several logistical concerns surrounding this line of treatment.

The process of identifying and testing potential donors, collecting, storing, and administering plasma therapy is not entirely practical and causes feasibility issues, according to the agency.

Also See: COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Study Shows No Benefit, US NIH Stops Trial.

COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Study Shows No Benefit, US NIH Stops Trial. Photo by AhmadArdity via Pixaby