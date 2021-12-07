Why WHO Did Not Recommend Convalescent Plasma Therapy For COVID-19
The World Health Organization said that it's not recommending the use of convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19 for mild or severe cases. The treatment uses blood from those who have recovered from COVID-19 since they have antibodies from natural infection. Antibodies and plasma are separated from blood cells and introduced into the patient's body.
- "Despite its initial promise, current evidence shows that it does not improve survival nor reduce the need for mechanical ventilation, and it is costly and time-consuming to administer," WHO noted.
- The organization said that there was sufficient uncertainty in patients with severe and critical illnesses to warrant the continuation of randomized controlled trials.
- The recommendation was based on findings from 16 trials involving 16,236 patients with non-severe, severe, and critical infections.
- WHO also listed several logistical concerns surrounding this line of treatment.
- The process of identifying and testing potential donors, collecting, storing, and administering plasma therapy is not entirely practical and causes feasibility issues, according to the agency.
- Photo by AhmadArdity via Pixaby
