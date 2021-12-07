MeiraGTx Reveals Interim Data From Phase 1 Trial Of Radiation-Induced Dry Mouth Symptom
MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) has announced preliminary data from the ongoing Phase 1 AQUAx trial of AAV-hAQP1 for grade 2/3 radiation-induced xerostomia (RIX).
- Xerostomia, or Dry mouth, happens when a person cannot make enough saliva (spit).
- 6 of the 7 participants who reached the Day 90 assessment reported their symptoms of dry mouth as better following treatment.
- All 6 of these participants rated changes in xerostomia scores (2 or more).
- 3 participants rated the change in xerostomia symptoms with the highest level of improvement (scores of 6 or 7)
- Improvement in xerostomia symptoms persisted through 1 year in two of the patients who reached Day 360.
- Participant 1-1 has just reached the 24-month assessment, and the highest possible score of 7 was maintained.
- Participant 2-1 reported no improvement and was the only one of the 7 participants who had no saliva production at baseline.
- The Company plans to initiate a Phase 2 study evaluating two active doses of AAV2-hAQP1 in 2H of 2022
- The Company says that no new medications for RIX have been approved in over 20 years.
- Price Action: MGTX shares closed at $17.05 on Monday.
