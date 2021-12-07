 Skip to main content

Taysha Gene's Epilepsy Candidate Shows Encouraging Action In Preclinical Studies
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 7:13am   Comments
  • Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) announced a late-breaking abstract and poster presentation on preclinical data for TSHA-105 for SLC13A5-related epilepsy.
  • Data were shared at the American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting.
  • In knockout mouse models of SLC13A5 deficiency, treatment with TSHA-105 resulted in normalized citrate levels, reduced seizure activity, and improved survival regardless of age. 
  • "These preclinical results suggest that TSHA-105 can demonstrate functional improvements with intervention at any age in a potentially safe and tolerable manner which would be expected to translate into a meaningful benefit to patients with SCL13A5 deficiency," said Suyash Prasad, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D Taysha. 
  • The Company plans to submit an IND/CTA filing in 2022.
  • Price Action: TSHA shares closed 10.04% higher at $14.25 during after-hours trading on Monday.

