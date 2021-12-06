 Skip to main content

Bellicum Secures $35M Via Equity Funding, Posts Interim Data From Early GoCAR-T Cancer Studies
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
Bellicum will issue pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 20.6 million shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2.06 million shares at a combined unit price of $1.7024. Warrants have an exercise price of $1.69 per share.

  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) also announced interim data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 GoCAR-T trials.
  • In the first three-patient cohort of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) treated at 5x106 cells/kg BPX-601 followed by single-dose rimiducid, no dose-limiting toxicities were observed. 
  • A confirmed partial response was observed in one patient, accompanied by a substantial reduction in PSA in response to treatment with BPX-601 and rimiducid.
  • Enrollment is ongoing in the second dose cohort in mCRPC of 5x106 cells/kg followed by weekly rimiducid, and results will be submitted at a medical meeting in 2022.
  • Enrollment is ongoing in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for BPX-603 patients with solid tumors expressing human epidermal growth factor 2 (HER2). 
  • In the first patients treated in this trial at dose level 1 of 0.1x106 cells/kg, BPX-603 alone or followed by weekly rimiducid showed no dose-limiting toxicities.
  • Price Action: BLCM shares are down 11.20% at $1.50 during the market session on the last check Monday.

