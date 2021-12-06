Fulcrum Therapeutics Shares Additional Data From Phase 1 Trial Of Sickle Cell Disease Treatment

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) has announced results from the 20mg and 30mg dose cohorts in healthy adult volunteers in its Phase 1 trial of FTX-6058 for sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, such as beta-thalassemia.

The Company also shared new preclinical mechanism data showing that FTX-6058 downregulated known repressors of fetal hemoglobin (HbF).

Data from the 20mg and 30mg dose cohorts demonstrated a mean 5.6-fold induction and a mean 6.2-fold induction in HBG mRNA, respectively, at day 14.

These increases were higher than those observed in the previously reported 2, 6, and 10mg dose cohorts.

The Company remains on track to begin enrolling people with sickle cell disease in Phase 1b trial by year-end 2021 to report initial data, including HbF protein levels, in Q2 of 2022.

Fulcrum also announced new preclinical data demonstrating a new mechanism of potent downregulation of BCL11A and MYB, key repressors of fetal hemoglobin.

Price Action: FULC shares are down 6.81% at $13.06 during the market session on the last check Monday.