 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gritstone bio, CEPI Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Agreement to Combat Omicron Variant
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 9:33am   Comments
Share:
Gritstone bio, CEPI Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Agreement to Combat Omicron Variant

Gritstone bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) have expanded their agreement to support the development of a self-amplifying mRNA (SAM) vaccine designed to tackle the Omicron COVID-19 variant. 

  • CEPI will provide up to $5 million in additional funding to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial of Gritstone's Omicron vaccine candidate in South Africa, where a CEPI-funded trial of Gritstone's Beta variant COVID-19 vaccine is due to begin shortly. 
  • The SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes (TCEs) administered within Gritstone's SAM COVID-19 vaccines are minimally impacted by mutations found within the Omicron variant, reinforcing the platform's potential to address both Omicron and future variants of concern.
  • CEPI is already funding up to $20.6 million to support preclinical studies, manufacturing process optimization, and a Phase 1 trial of Gritstone's Beta variant vaccine candidate.
  • The funding announced today will expand the Phase 1 trial to include additional arms to evaluate an Omicron-specific version of the vaccine. 
  • Gritstone has commenced manufacturing its SAM vaccine to target the Omicron variant specifically, and the Omicron arms of the Phase 1 trial are expected to begin in Q2 2022.
  • Price Action: GRTS shares down 0.60% at $11.51 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRTS)

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gritstone Says Omicron Mutations Minimally Impact T-Cell Epitope Sequences In Its COVID-19 Vaccines
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Oral COVID-19 Pill Authorized In UK, Novartis Cashes Out Of Roche, Chimerix Plunges On Data, Evotec IPO
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Financing Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com