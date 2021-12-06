Gritstone bio, CEPI Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Agreement to Combat Omicron Variant
Gritstone bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) have expanded their agreement to support the development of a self-amplifying mRNA (SAM) vaccine designed to tackle the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
- CEPI will provide up to $5 million in additional funding to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial of Gritstone's Omicron vaccine candidate in South Africa, where a CEPI-funded trial of Gritstone's Beta variant COVID-19 vaccine is due to begin shortly.
- The SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes (TCEs) administered within Gritstone's SAM COVID-19 vaccines are minimally impacted by mutations found within the Omicron variant, reinforcing the platform's potential to address both Omicron and future variants of concern.
- CEPI is already funding up to $20.6 million to support preclinical studies, manufacturing process optimization, and a Phase 1 trial of Gritstone's Beta variant vaccine candidate.
- The funding announced today will expand the Phase 1 trial to include additional arms to evaluate an Omicron-specific version of the vaccine.
- Gritstone has commenced manufacturing its SAM vaccine to target the Omicron variant specifically, and the Omicron arms of the Phase 1 trial are expected to begin in Q2 2022.
- Price Action: GRTS shares down 0.60% at $11.51 during the market session on the last check Monday.
