MEI Pharma Raises $45M Via Equity Issued At 14% Discount
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
  • MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIPpriced the underwritten public offering of 17.5 million shares at $2.60/share for gross proceeds of $45.5 million.
  • The offer price represents a discount of almost 14% from the last close price of $3.03 on Wednesday. The offering will close by December 29.
  • Jefferies, Stifel, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers. 
  • LifeSci Capital and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as co-managers.
  • The Company will use the proceeds of the offering and other available funds to progress its clinical development programs and prepare for and support the commercial launch of zandelisib.
  • Related Link: MEI Pharma, Kyowa Kirin Reveal Data From Zandelisib Trial In Follicular Lymphoma.
  • Price Action: MEIP shares are down 13.4% at $2.62 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

