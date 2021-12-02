MEI Pharma Raises $45M Via Equity Issued At 14% Discount
- MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) priced the underwritten public offering of 17.5 million shares at $2.60/share for gross proceeds of $45.5 million.
- The offer price represents a discount of almost 14% from the last close price of $3.03 on Wednesday. The offering will close by December 29.
- Jefferies, Stifel, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers.
- LifeSci Capital and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as co-managers.
- The Company will use the proceeds of the offering and other available funds to progress its clinical development programs and prepare for and support the commercial launch of zandelisib.
- Price Action: MEIP shares are down 13.4% at $2.62 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
