SQZ Biotechnologies' Cell Therapy Shows Favorable Safety Profile In HPV+ Solid Tumors
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 1:31pm   Comments
  • SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZannounced interim results from the highest-dose monotherapy cohort of Phase 1/2 trial of SQZ-PBMC-HPV in Human Papillomavirus positive (HPV16+) solid tumors. 
  • The investigational cell therapy is being evaluated in certain patients with advanced or metastatic HPV16+ cancers.
  • In an abstract published, a heavily treated patient in the highest-dose cohort demonstrated a radiographic response in conjunction with substantial increases in CD8 T cell tumor infiltration and PD-L1 expression, both markers of tumor inflammation. 
  • The cell therapy was generally well-tolerated, and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed.
  • The highest-dose monotherapy stage continues enrollment to further characterize the investigational therapy in single-agent settings.
  • Price Action: On the last check Thursday, SQZ shares traded 5.45% lower at $11.63.

