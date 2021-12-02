SQZ Biotechnologies' Cell Therapy Shows Favorable Safety Profile In HPV+ Solid Tumors
- SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) announced interim results from the highest-dose monotherapy cohort of Phase 1/2 trial of SQZ-PBMC-HPV in Human Papillomavirus positive (HPV16+) solid tumors.
- The investigational cell therapy is being evaluated in certain patients with advanced or metastatic HPV16+ cancers.
- In an abstract published, a heavily treated patient in the highest-dose cohort demonstrated a radiographic response in conjunction with substantial increases in CD8 T cell tumor infiltration and PD-L1 expression, both markers of tumor inflammation.
- The cell therapy was generally well-tolerated, and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed.
- The highest-dose monotherapy stage continues enrollment to further characterize the investigational therapy in single-agent settings.
- Price Action: On the last check Thursday, SQZ shares traded 5.45% lower at $11.63.
