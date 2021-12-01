 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Invacare To Realign Its Europe, Asia Pacific Businesses
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 1:36pm   Comments
Share:
Invacare To Realign Its Europe, Asia Pacific Businesses
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVCwill be realigning its Europe and the Asia Pacific businesses under a single leader to streamline operations.
  • To lead this strategic business realignment, Geoff Purtill has been appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. 
  • "As we finish the second year in this challenging and dynamic pandemic environment, we continue to look for ways to satisfy our customers more efficiently and effectively to drive sustainable growth," commented Matt Monaghan, Chairman, President & CEO.
  • As part of the realignment, Ralf Ledda, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, will leave the company to pursue new opportunities," concluded Monaghan.
  • Related Link: Why Invacare Stock Is Trading Lower After Q3 FY21 Outlook Update.
  • Price Action: IVC shares are down 2.92% at $2.66 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IVC)

50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Did NetScout Systems Shares Gained 13% Today?
51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com