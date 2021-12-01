Invacare To Realign Its Europe, Asia Pacific Businesses
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) will be realigning its Europe and the Asia Pacific businesses under a single leader to streamline operations.
- To lead this strategic business realignment, Geoff Purtill has been appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific.
- "As we finish the second year in this challenging and dynamic pandemic environment, we continue to look for ways to satisfy our customers more efficiently and effectively to drive sustainable growth," commented Matt Monaghan, Chairman, President & CEO.
- As part of the realignment, Ralf Ledda, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, will leave the company to pursue new opportunities," concluded Monaghan.
- Price Action: IVC shares are down 2.92% at $2.66 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
