 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

After Denying Data Leak, Olema Shares First Data For Lead Program In Breast Cancer Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
After Denying Data Leak, Olema Shares First Data For Lead Program In Breast Cancer Patients

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) had been preparing to present the first clinical data from its lead program in development for metastatic breast cancer at a conference next week. But its poster supposedly leaked online on Monday. 

  • In response, Olema issued a statement saying the image was falsified and published topline results today.
  • Early Tuesday morning, Olema issued another press release detailing the topline results from the Phase 1/2 trial of OP-1250.
  • Olema said it observed only two confirmed partial responses (PR) and one unconfirmed PR, as well as a 17% overall response rate (ORR), and the clinical benefit rate (CBR) was 46% among patients taking a dose in the recommended Phase 2 range of 60-120 mg, OP-1250 once daily. 
  • The data showed target lesion reduction up to 100% in a heavily pretreated patient population.
  • 32% of patients (13/41) remained on treatment with efficacy data continuing to mature, including patients with confirmed partial responses.
  • The first Phase 1b combination study with a CDK4/6 inhibitor is expected to initiate in Q1 2022, with additional combination studies with CDK4/6 and PIK3CA inhibitors planned in 2022. 
  • A pivotal study for OP-1250 in the metastatic setting is expected to initiate in 2023.
  • OP-1250 is an orally available small molecule with combined activity as a complete estrogen receptor antagonist and a selective ER degrader.
  • Price Action: OLMA shares are down 60.7% at $8.61 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OLMA)

Mid-Day Market Update: Barnes & Noble Education Drops Following Q2 Results; Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump
35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; JinkoSolar Issues Weak Sales Forecast
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: breast cancerBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com