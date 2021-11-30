 Skip to main content

Athersys Shares Jump After MultiStem Cell Therapy Data Published In Medical Journal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Athersys Inc (NASDAQ: ATHX) announced that a manuscript reporting data from its MUST-ARDS clinical trial have been published in the peer-reviewed medical journal, Intensive Care Medicine. 

  • MUST-ARDS Phase 1/2 trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of MultiStem (invimestrocel) cell therapy in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). 
  • MultiStem treatment was well-tolerated, with no allergic or serious adverse reactions associated with the cell therapy in any cohort through one year of follow-up.
  • Notably, higher median ICU-free and ventilator-free days (VFDs) were seen among MultiStem cell recipients than the placebo group at the 28-day benchmark.
  • Lower all-cause mortality in the MultiStem-treatment group was observed compared to the placebo group;
  • Quality of Life outcomes showed greater recovery among survivors who received MultiStem treatment than those who received placebo.
  • Decreases in several pro-inflammatory plasma biomarkers were observed in the cell treatment group through Day 7 compared with increases among placebo recipients.
  • In addition, preliminary analyses (not reported in the published manuscript) of the data pooled from the MUST-ARDS study and the recently completed ONE-BRIDGE study further support the potential clinically meaningful benefit of MultiStem for ARDS. 
  • Analysis revealed an estimate of 5.4 greater VFDs among MultiStem recipients compared to the control group. 
  • Price Action: ATHX shares are up 7.35% at $1.09 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

