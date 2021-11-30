Athersys Shares Jump After MultiStem Cell Therapy Data Published In Medical Journal
Athersys Inc (NASDAQ: ATHX) announced that a manuscript reporting data from its MUST-ARDS clinical trial have been published in the peer-reviewed medical journal, Intensive Care Medicine.
- MUST-ARDS Phase 1/2 trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of MultiStem (invimestrocel) cell therapy in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
- MultiStem treatment was well-tolerated, with no allergic or serious adverse reactions associated with the cell therapy in any cohort through one year of follow-up.
- Notably, higher median ICU-free and ventilator-free days (VFDs) were seen among MultiStem cell recipients than the placebo group at the 28-day benchmark.
- Lower all-cause mortality in the MultiStem-treatment group was observed compared to the placebo group;
- Quality of Life outcomes showed greater recovery among survivors who received MultiStem treatment than those who received placebo.
- Decreases in several pro-inflammatory plasma biomarkers were observed in the cell treatment group through Day 7 compared with increases among placebo recipients.
- In addition, preliminary analyses (not reported in the published manuscript) of the data pooled from the MUST-ARDS study and the recently completed ONE-BRIDGE study further support the potential clinically meaningful benefit of MultiStem for ARDS.
- Analysis revealed an estimate of 5.4 greater VFDs among MultiStem recipients compared to the control group.
- Price Action: ATHX shares are up 7.35% at $1.09 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
