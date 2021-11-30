 Skip to main content

Why Are Erytech Pharma Shares Soaring Tuesday Premarket?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 8:37am   Comments
  • Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares gained more than 40% during the premarket trading session.
  • Investors are probably reacting to the U.S. patent covering methods of treating solid tumors by administering methioninase and asparaginase. 
  • In total, Erytech's IP portfolio now includes 16 global patent families with over 310 patents and 45 applications. 
  • These patent families protect Erytech's proprietary red blood cell encapsulation technology (Erycaps), its therapeutics for Oncology, Rare Metabolic Diseases, Immune Modulation, and production methods Cargo-Loaded Red Cell Extracellular Vesicles.
  • As disclosed in the patent, Erytech scientists determined that certain solid tumors, including gastric cancer, were unexpectedly sensitized to treatment with asparaginase after prior treatment with methioninase. 
  • Price Action: ERYP shares are up 34% at $3.21 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

