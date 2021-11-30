Why Are Erytech Pharma Shares Soaring Tuesday Premarket?
- Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares gained more than 40% during the premarket trading session.
- Investors are probably reacting to the U.S. patent covering methods of treating solid tumors by administering methioninase and asparaginase.
- In total, Erytech's IP portfolio now includes 16 global patent families with over 310 patents and 45 applications.
- These patent families protect Erytech's proprietary red blood cell encapsulation technology (Erycaps), its therapeutics for Oncology, Rare Metabolic Diseases, Immune Modulation, and production methods Cargo-Loaded Red Cell Extracellular Vesicles.
- As disclosed in the patent, Erytech scientists determined that certain solid tumors, including gastric cancer, were unexpectedly sensitized to treatment with asparaginase after prior treatment with methioninase.
- Price Action: ERYP shares are up 34% at $3.21 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General