Sigilon Therapeutics Issues An Update On Its Early-Stage Hemophilia Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
Sigilon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGTX) reported that fibrosed spheres were observed during a retrieval procedure in a patient in its Phase 1/2 study of SIG-001 in severe or moderately severe hemophilia A.

  • The SIG-001 trial had been placed on FDA clinical hold following a serious adverse event report relating to the development of inhibitors to Factor VIII in one of three patients treated. 
  • This patient underwent a laparoscopic procedure prescribed by the investigator to retrieve implanted spheres. 
  • Upon inspection, it was determined that the spheres placed in the patient had fibrosed and that cells within the spheres were no longer viable.
  • While the Company investigates the fibrosed spheres in this patient, all three patients enrolled in the SIG-001 trial will continue to be followed per study protocol. 
  • After these findings, Sigilon expects an impact on the timing of initiating dosing of patients in its planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SIG-005 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS-1).
  • The status of Sigilon's clinical hold investigation, including these findings, will be reviewed by the Safety Review Committee for SIG-001 at its next meeting in December.
  • Price Action: SGTX shares are down 1.27% at $3.90 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Hemophilia A Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

