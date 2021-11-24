 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

See Why FDA Hit Red Light On Kura's Early-Stage Leukemia Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 11:10am   Comments
Share:
See Why FDA Hit Red Light On Kura's Early-Stage Leukemia Trial

The FDA has slapped a partial clinical hold on the early-stage program for one of Kura Oncology Inc’s (NASDAQ: KURA) cancer drugs following a patient’s death in a clinical trial.

  • Kura reported that the Phase 1b study of KO-539 for acute myeloid leukemia would be halted, suspending enrollment, while researchers and the FDA probe the death.
  • Patients already on the drug can continue taking it.
  • According to Kura, the death was “potentially associated with differentiation syndrome, a known adverse event related to differentiating agents in the treatment of AML.”
  • Until the partial clinical hold is resolved, Kura is suspending guidance on completing enrollment in the KOMET-001 Phase 1b study and determining the recommended Phase 2 dose of KO-539.
  • Earlier, the Company expected to complete enrollment in Q1 of 2022.
  • The oral drug is designed to block the interaction of two proteins - menin and KMT2A/MLL. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: KURA shares fell 16.9% at $13.81 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KURA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Kura's Blood Cancer Drug Study Gets Partial Clinical Hold, Takeda FDA Nod, Puma Breast Cancer Treatment Gets Patent Extension
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Oral COVID-19 Pill Authorized In UK, Novartis Cashes Out Of Roche, Chimerix Plunges On Data, Evotec IPO
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 31-Nov. 6): Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits Seizure Drug Approval, Kidney Conference, More IPOs In The Pipeline
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com