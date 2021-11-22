Athenex To Present Subgroup Analysis Of Oral Paclitaxel-Encequidar Combo Data From Breast Cancer Trial
Athenex Inc's (NASDAQ: ATNX) abstract for subgroup analysis of its Phase 3 study of oral paclitaxel and encequidar (Oral Paclitaxel) for metastatic breast cancer has been accepted for poster presentation at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- The abstract and poster provide data from a post hoc, subgroup analysis of safety, progression-free survival, and overall survival of patients with elevated liver enzymes.
- The trial is evaluating weekly oral Paclitaxel plus Encequidar vs. IV Paclitaxel 175mg/m2 every three weeks.
- Before treatment, 122 out of 402 total study patients (30.3%) had elevated AST or bilirubin, primarily mild hepatic dysfunction.
- The median survival of patients with elevated liver enzymes receiving Oral Paclitaxel was 18.9 months compared to 10.1 months for patients receiving IV Paclitaxel.
- This increase in overall survival counterbalanced the risk of complications of neutropenia-related toxicities.
- Price Action: ATNX shares are down 8.12% at $1.755 during the market session on the last check Monday.
