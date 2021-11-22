 Skip to main content

Deciphera's Qinlock Approved In Europe For Gastric Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 10:31am   Comments
Deciphera's Qinlock Approved In Europe For Gastric Cancer

The European Commission has approved Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: DCPH) Qinlock (ripretinib)for adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib. 

  • In September 2021, Qinlock was added as a fourth-line treatment for GIST patients progressing or intolerant to imatinib, sunitinib, and regorafenib, to the ESMO-EURACAN-GENTURIS clinical practice guidelines for GIST2.
  • Related Link: Why Did Deciphera Stock Plunge 70% Today?
  • The approval was supported by efficacy results from the primary analysis of the pivotal Phase 3 INVICTUS study.
  • The trial demonstrated a median progression-free survival of 6.3 months compared to 1.0 month in the placebo arm.
  • It reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 85% 
  • Price Action: DCPH shares are up 1.64% at $8.64 during the market session on Monday's last check.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

