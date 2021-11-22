Deciphera's Qinlock Approved In Europe For Gastric Cancer
The European Commission has approved Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: DCPH) Qinlock (ripretinib)for adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib.
- In September 2021, Qinlock was added as a fourth-line treatment for GIST patients progressing or intolerant to imatinib, sunitinib, and regorafenib, to the ESMO-EURACAN-GENTURIS clinical practice guidelines for GIST2.
- The approval was supported by efficacy results from the primary analysis of the pivotal Phase 3 INVICTUS study.
- The trial demonstrated a median progression-free survival of 6.3 months compared to 1.0 month in the placebo arm.
- It reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 85%
