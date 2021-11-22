 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bluebird Bio's Thalassemia Gene Therapy Under Priority Review With FDA
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 6:54am   Comments
Share:
Bluebird Bio's Thalassemia Gene Therapy Under Priority Review With FDA
  • The FDA has accepted Bluebird bio Inc's (NASDAQ: BLUE) marketing application for betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) for β-thalassemia.
  • The agency has granted priority review for Beti-cel, gene therapy for β-thalassemia across all genotypes who require regular red blood cell transfusions. 
  • If approved, beti-cel will be the first one-time treatment that addresses the underlying genetic cause of disease—offering an alternative to regular RBC transfusions and iron chelation therapy. 
  • The agency has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of May 20, 2022.
  • The application is based on data from Phase 3 studies HGB-207 (Northstar-2) and HGB-212 (Northstar-3), the Phase 1/2 HGB-204 (Northstar) and HGB-205 studies, and the long-term follow-up study LTF-303. 
  • Together, these studies represent more than 220 patient-years of experience with beti-cel.
  • The FDA previously granted beti-cel Orphan Drug status and Breakthrough Therapy designation.
  • Also See: Bluebird Bio To Withdraw Marketing Of Skysona Gene Therapy In Europe.
  • Price Action: BLUE shares are up 10.30% at $11.75 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLUE)

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 8, 2021
92 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com