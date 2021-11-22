Bluebird Bio's Thalassemia Gene Therapy Under Priority Review With FDA
- The FDA has accepted Bluebird bio Inc's (NASDAQ: BLUE) marketing application for betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) for β-thalassemia.
- The agency has granted priority review for Beti-cel, gene therapy for β-thalassemia across all genotypes who require regular red blood cell transfusions.
- If approved, beti-cel will be the first one-time treatment that addresses the underlying genetic cause of disease—offering an alternative to regular RBC transfusions and iron chelation therapy.
- The agency has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of May 20, 2022.
- The application is based on data from Phase 3 studies HGB-207 (Northstar-2) and HGB-212 (Northstar-3), the Phase 1/2 HGB-204 (Northstar) and HGB-205 studies, and the long-term follow-up study LTF-303.
- Together, these studies represent more than 220 patient-years of experience with beti-cel.
- The FDA previously granted beti-cel Orphan Drug status and Breakthrough Therapy designation.
- Price Action: BLUE shares are up 10.30% at $11.75 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
