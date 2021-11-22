Vifor Pharma Bolsters Its Presence In Vascular Calcification Field Via Two Acquisition Deals
- Vifor Pharma (OTC: GNHAY) has acquired Sanifit Therapeutics, a Spanish clinical-stage cardio-renal biopharmaceutical company that focuses on progressive vascular calcification disorders.
- Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Vifor Pharma will acquire 100% of the shares of Sanifit Therapeutics. In return, it will receive all the global rights to SNF472 under development for patients with an end-stage renal disease with calcified uremic arteriolopathy and peripheral arterial disease (PAD).
- Sanifit's shareholders will receive an initial payment of €205 million, additional milestone payments of up to €170 million.
- Vifor also acquired Inositec AG, a Swiss company, developing non-dialysis treatments for soft tissue and vascular calcification disorders.
- Inositec's asset INS-3001 is a once-daily subcutaneous treatment for patients with vascular calcification disorders PAD and Aortic Valve Stenosis (AVS).
- Inositec will receive an upfront payment of CHF 20 million and be eligible for success-based clinical earn-out payments in the low triple-digit million range.
- Price Action: GNHAY shares closed at $25.85.
