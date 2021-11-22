 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vifor Pharma Bolsters Its Presence In Vascular Calcification Field Via Two Acquisition Deals
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 6:58am   Comments
Share:
Vifor Pharma Bolsters Its Presence In Vascular Calcification Field Via Two Acquisition Deals
  • Vifor Pharma (OTC: GNHAYhas acquired Sanifit Therapeutics, a Spanish clinical-stage cardio-renal biopharmaceutical company that focuses on progressive vascular calcification disorders.
  • Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Vifor Pharma will acquire 100% of the shares of Sanifit Therapeutics. In return, it will receive all the global rights to SNF472 under development for patients with an end-stage renal disease with calcified uremic arteriolopathy and peripheral arterial disease (PAD).
  • Sanifit's shareholders will receive an initial payment of €205 million, additional milestone payments of up to €170 million.
  • Vifor also acquired Inositec AG, a Swiss company, developing non-dialysis treatments for soft tissue and vascular calcification disorders.
  • Inositec's asset INS-3001 is a once-daily subcutaneous treatment for patients with vascular calcification disorders PAD and Aortic Valve Stenosis (AVS).
  • Inositec will receive an upfront payment of CHF 20 million and be eligible for success-based clinical earn-out payments in the low triple-digit million range.
  • Price Action: GNHAY shares closed at $25.85.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GNHAY + GNHAF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com