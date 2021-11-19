 Skip to main content

Gracell Biotech Stock Jumps On Orphan Drug Tag For Multiple Myeloma CAR-T Cell Therapy
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 8:54am   Comments
Share:
  • The FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc's (NASDAQ: GRCL) GC012F, FasTCAR-enabled BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma.
  • The long-term follow-up data for GC012F was presented in June at the ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting and the EHA 2021 Congress. 
  • GC012F is currently being evaluated in investigator-initiated trials in China, including in newly diagnosed Multiple Myeloma patients. 
  • The tech transfer to Lonza to support manufacturing of GC012F in the U.S. is ongoing, with U.S. IND filing targeting 1H of 2022.
  • Price Action: GRCL shares are up 28.6% at $11.55 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

