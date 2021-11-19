Merck Pauses Development Of MK-8507 In HIV Infection
- Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) announced an update regarding the Phase 2 IMAGINE-DR trial (MK-8507-13), evaluating the combination of MK-8507 and islatravir (ISL) as a once-weekly oral treatment for HIV-1 infection.
- Decreases in total lymphocyte and CD4+ T-cell counts were observed in study participants randomized to receive ISL+MK-8507.
- The external Data Monitoring Committee (eDMC) review determined that this effect was related to treatment with the combination of ISL+MK-8507.
- The most significant decreases were seen in the arms of the study receiving the highest doses of MK-8507 (200 mg and 400 mg).
- At the recommendation of the eDMC, Merck is stopping dosing in the trial, with continued monitoring of study participants.
- The company has notified investigators and paused the development of MK-8507.
- Price Action: MRK shares are down 1.26% at $82 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
