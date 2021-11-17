 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cyclo Raises $12M Equity At 18% Discount To Fund Trappsol Development
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 9:06am   Comments
Share:
Cyclo Raises $12M Equity At 18% Discount To Fund Trappsol Development
  • Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTH) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1.95 million shares at $6.00 per share, with gross proceeds of $11.7 million. 
  • The offer price represents a steep discount of 18% from the last close price of $7.34 on Tuesday.
  • The underwriter has an option to purchase up to an additional 292,500 shares.
  • Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • Cyclo will use the proceeds to proceed with Phase 3 trial for NPC with Trappsol Cyclo, fund further development of preclinical programs and general purposes.
  • See the offer prospectus here.
  • Related link: Cyclo Therapeutics Shares Jump After Filing To Start Alzheimer's Trial In US.
  • Price Action: CYTH shares are down 20.60% at $5.83 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CYTH)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Atea Sinks On Termination Of Roche Contract, Pfizer CFO To Retire, GSK-Vir Bag $1B Contract To Supply COVID Antibody Treatment
25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Speakers
5 Stocks To Watch For November 17, 2021
Cyclo Therapeutics Shares Jump After Filing To Start Alzheimer's Trial In US
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Financing Offerings Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com