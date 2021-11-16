 Skip to main content

First Wave Restructures Merger Consideration Payment Terms
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 10:53am   Comments
First Wave Restructures Merger Consideration Payment Terms
  • First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) has agreed with the former shareholders of First Wave Bio Inc to amend the payment structure of the initial merger consideration and extend payments into 2023.
  • Related Link: AzurRx BioPharma To Acquire First Wave Bio For $229M.
  • The amendment comes to provide the Company with additional financial resources for its ongoing Phase 2 trial programs.
  • In September, the Company announced to acquire FWB for an upfront cash payment of $3 million and issued $4 million of common stock. 
  • The original remaining upfront consideration of $15 million has been restructured. 
  • Under the Revised Merger Agreement, the $15 million will be paid in smaller monthly installments from January 2022 through mid-year 2023 until satisfied.
  • James Sapirstein, President and CEO of First Wave BioPharma, stated, "this revised agreement provides us with additional capital resources to advance our clinical programs through multiple value-enhancing milestones in 2022."
  • Price Action: FWBI shares are down 6.04% at $2.17 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

