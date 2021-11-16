First Wave Restructures Merger Consideration Payment Terms
- First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) has agreed with the former shareholders of First Wave Bio Inc to amend the payment structure of the initial merger consideration and extend payments into 2023.
- The amendment comes to provide the Company with additional financial resources for its ongoing Phase 2 trial programs.
- In September, the Company announced to acquire FWB for an upfront cash payment of $3 million and issued $4 million of common stock.
- The original remaining upfront consideration of $15 million has been restructured.
- Under the Revised Merger Agreement, the $15 million will be paid in smaller monthly installments from January 2022 through mid-year 2023 until satisfied.
- James Sapirstein, President and CEO of First Wave BioPharma, stated, "this revised agreement provides us with additional capital resources to advance our clinical programs through multiple value-enhancing milestones in 2022."
