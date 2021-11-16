 Skip to main content

GeoVax Shares Surge After Cancer Vaccine Patent In US
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 10:50am   Comments
  • GeoVax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) has received a U.S. patent covering its vector platform for expressing tumor-associated antigens in virus-like particles (VLPs).
  • The platform comes from a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) viral vector and encompasses GeoVax's Mucin 1 (MUC1) tumor-associated antigen immunotherapy candidate.
  • GeoVax's initial results with its MVA-VLP-MUC1 immunotherapy candidates have been encouraging.
  • David Dodd, GeoVax President, and CEO commented, "This patent allowance adds to our growing portfolio of wholly-owned, co-owned, and in-licensed intellectual property, which now stands at over 70 granted or pending patent applications spread over 20 patent families."
  • Related Link: GeoVax Labs In-Licenses Development Rights To Multi-Antigenic COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.
  • Price Action: GOVX shares are 19.70% at $4.62 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

