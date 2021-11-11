 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Cortexyme Shares Falling Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are Cortexyme Shares Falling Today?
  • Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ: CRTX) has presented additional data from its Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference. 
  • The 643-participant 48-week GAIN Trial failed to meet statistical significance on its co-primary cognitive and functional endpoints in the overall cohort.
  • But, the study data showed that treatment with atuzaginstat slowed decline compared to placebo on most clinical endpoints in prespecified populations selected based on P. gingivalis infection markers.
  • The results showed that the 40 mg BID arm demonstrated equivalent or better efficacy across key endpoints than the higher dose, 80 mg BID, and a superior safety profile. 
  • Across critical safety measures, the 40 mg BID treatment arm rates were either comparable to placebo or substantially better than in the 80 mg BID arm. 
  • Atuzaginstat was associated with dose-related liver enzyme elevations - 2% on placebo, 7% on 40 mg BID, and 15% on 80 mg BID. 
  • The Company said that these elevations alone were not clinically significant, and virtually all participants were asymptomatic. 
  • Price Action: CRTX shares are down 15.80% at $13.26 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  •  
  •  

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRTX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eisai-Gilead Tout Positive Phase 2 Data For New Alzheimer's Treatment, Compugen Spikes On Bristol-Myers Investment, Vaxxinity Debuts
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Double Dose Of Positive Tidings For Merck, Alkermes Slips On Partial Termination Of J&J Licensing Deal, Amgen Migraine Drug Data
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 7-Nov. 13): Earnings Taper Off, Multiple Conference Presentations, IPOs And More
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cortexyme
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alzheimer's diseaseBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com