Quoin, AFT Pharmaceuticals Ink Licensing Pact For Lead Candidate In Genetic Skin Disease
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: QNRX) has entered into an exclusive License and Distribution Agreement with AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd for QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome.
- Under the terms of the agreement, AFT has exclusive rights to commercialize QRX003 in Australia and New Zealand upon receiving regulatory approvals in both territories.
- Quoin will be entitled to a 20% royalty on net sales in Australia and New Zealand.
- Netherton Syndrome, a form of Ichthyosis, is a rare, hereditary skin disorder caused by a mutation in the SPINK5 gene (serine protease inhibitor, Kazal Type 5) that leads to severe skin barrier defects and recurring infections.
- Price Action: QNRX shares are down 2.44% at $8.29 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Genetic DisorderBiotech News Health Care Contracts General