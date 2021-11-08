 Skip to main content

Quoin, AFT Pharmaceuticals Ink Licensing Pact For Lead Candidate In Genetic Skin Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 10:13am   Comments
Quoin, AFT Pharmaceuticals Ink Licensing Pact For Lead Candidate In Genetic Skin Disease
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: QNRX) has entered into an exclusive License and Distribution Agreement with AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd for QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, AFT has exclusive rights to commercialize QRX003 in Australia and New Zealand upon receiving regulatory approvals in both territories. 
  • Quoin will be entitled to a 20% royalty on net sales in Australia and New Zealand. 
  • Netherton Syndrome, a form of Ichthyosis, is a rare, hereditary skin disorder caused by a mutation in the SPINK5 gene (serine protease inhibitor, Kazal Type 5) that leads to severe skin barrier defects and recurring infections.
  • Price Action: QNRX shares are down 2.44% at $8.29 during the market session on the last check Monday.

